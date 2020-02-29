|
|
Marion Alberta Kissam Monaghan
04/11/1942 - 02/20/2020
Marion Alberta Kissam Monaghan, retired teacher and administrator for Volusia County Schools, passed away on February 20, 2020, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Marion was born on April 11, 1942, and resided in the Daytona Beach area her entire life. She graduated from Mainland High School in 1960. She earned her BA in Education from Florida Technological University and her MA in Teaching from Stetson University. Marion was an English teacher and administrator for VCS for 35 years, predominantly at Seabreeze High School. She was assistant principal at Pine Ridge High School for four years before returning to Seabreeze where she served as assistant principal until her retirement. Marion had great joy witnessing the successes earned by her former students and she valued the friendships with her coworkers. She may have had "Buc Pride" from her alma mater, but she also had a huge place in her heart for her beloved Sandcrabs. She was a loyal UF Gator fan along side of her son and grandchildren.
After retirement, Marion filled her life with traveling throughout the US and touring 22 countries, birding with her Halifax River Audubon friends, serving in the community as a Guardian Ad Litem, and immersing herself in all of her grandchildren's activities.
Marion was predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Phyllis Kissam, her brother, George Kissam, and her infant daughter, Leah MacIntyre. She is survived by her son, Dr. Rod MacIntyre (Monica), four grandchildren, Nicole (Colin), Austin, Hogan and Heather Claire MacIntyre, great grandson, Luca Lombardoni and many beloved cousins, family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Marion's life will be lead by Rev. Sonny Gallman on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, with reception following. A private internment will be held on Friday, March 6, attended by her family with Fr. Phil Egitto officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Audubon Society or the Seabreeze High School Chorus Carnegie Hall fund.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020