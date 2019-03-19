|
Marion Barksdale
06/03/1930 - 03/09/2019
Marion Barksdale 88, of Bloomfield, Iowa passed away March 9, 2019 at the Bloomfield Care Center. Marion was born June 3, 1930 in Pennsylvania to A. P. Davidson and Elizabeth Baldwin Davidson. She married Malcolm T. Barksdale D.V.M. October 1954. They settled in Maitland Florida raising two daughters. Later divorced. She was a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in Art Education. Marion went on to be the first woman from the University to earn a Masters in Design and Crafts. Marion was very independent and resourceful. A homemaker with a passion for horticulture. She was involved in numerous groups and organizations throughout her life including the Deland Tree Board, Camellia Society and was a charter member of the Lyonia Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society. As an established and notable artist, sculptor and craftsman. She was a member of the Central Florida art community. Many a weekend was spent participating in various art festivals. In later years she moved to Iowa to be closer to family. There she made many friends and belonged to the Milton Help Your Neighbor Club. She enjoyed small towns in the area and learning their history. Marion always had a map on the front seat of her little pick up and liked to
see the different courthouses along with stopping at the local ice cream shops. She is survived by a sister Peg Gordon (Bill) of Blairesville, GA. Two daughters. Georgia Dodge (Julian) of Ft. Mitchell, KY Allison Humphrey (Curtis) of Milton, IA Three grandchildren. Seth Mitchell, David Dodge and Amanda Dodge. Two great grandchildren Hayden and Ellie. Preceded in death by her parents and a brother Bill Davidson. At her request no services will be held. Marion's family will have a time to share memories and celebrate her life at the Troy United Church on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 2-4pm.
Memorials will be sent to the Paw Paw Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019