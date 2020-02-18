Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Epiphany
201 Lafayette St
Port Orange, FL
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Volusia Memorial Park
550 Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL
View Map
Marion Florence (Cuculo) Buco Obituary
Marion Florence (Cuculo) Buco
February 14, 2020
Marion Florence (Cuculo) Buco, 91, a Registered Nurse, of Port Orange, Florida, loving wife of Thomas L. Buco passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Providence, R.I., the daughter of the late Ralph D. Cuculo and Nicolina A. (Pistacchio) Cuculo. A graduate of the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1949. Marion was a compassionate R.N., practicing at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, R.I. and the State of R.I. Hearing Center for 18 years before retiring in 1990.
Marion was predeceased by her two brothers, Pasquale Cuculo and Ralph Cuculo. She is survived by her husband, Thomas, Marion leaves two sons, Thomas Buco of Conway, NH and Paul Buco of South Daytona, FL; two daughters, Camille Rose of Port Orange, FL and Nancy Pazienza of Port Orange, FL; a sister Dorothy D'Ambra, of East Providence, R.I.; three grandchildren, Adrianna, Marissa and Kristina; three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ethan and Isabella. A celebration of life and visitation for Marion will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 4815 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Port Orange, Florida 32129. A funeral mass will occur Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Epiphany, 201 Lafayette St, Port Orange, FL. With a committal service to immediately follow at Volusia Memorial Park, 550 Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com. for the Buco family.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
