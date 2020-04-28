|
|
Marion H. Swanto
March 13, 1923 - April 25, 2020
On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Marion H. Swanto, loving mother of seven children, passed away at the age of 97. Marion Plambeck was born March 13, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois. She outlived her younger siblings, Milton, Dorothy and Robert. As a city girl growing up in Chicago, Marion graduated from Lakeview High School, Class of 1937. At the Aragon Ballroom, she met the love of her life, Paul Swanto. They married on February 26, 1949. Together they raised seven children. Leaving cold weather behind, Marion and Paul relocated their family to DeLand, Florida in July 1963. As their youngest entered school, so did Marion. She was a member of the Woodward Avenue Elementary office staff and retired from the Volusia County School Board in 1984 after 16 years of service. Following Paul's passing, she moved to Daytona Beach where she enjoyed living in her riverfront condominium for 25 years. Marion was a devout Catholic praying daily for those she loved. She was a member of St. Peter's Church, DeLand and later Our Lady of Lourdes, Daytona Beach. She seldom missed mass. Loving her family above all, Marion also enjoyed watching her Chicago Cubs, The Lawrence Welk Show, space shuttle launches and birds. She enjoyed sending and receiving cards and letters. Marion could not resist sweets with a good cup of coffee. Most of all, Marion loved her family. She reminded us to live our lives and be happy. Marion is survived by her children, Karen Willis, Louise Loper, Ruth Swanto (Mark Van Fleet), Michael Swanto (Pamela), Christine Lee (Michael), Andrea Jaeger (James) and Irene Holder. Her grandchildren, Benjamin Willis, Kristina Fleming, Jennifer Corley, David Boswell, Paula Swanto and Kathryn Holder and great grandchildren, Jackson, Mason, Michael, Samuel, Austin, Jameson, Lincoln, Nathan, Alana and Kelly. Marion will be honored at a private graveside service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020