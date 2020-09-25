Marion Loretta Dailey Fulk
Dec. 4, 1921 - Sept. 16, 2020
Marion Loretta Dailey Fulk passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 16, 2020, at her home in Holly Hill, FL. She was 98. Marion was born in Schenectady, NY, on December 4, 1921, the only child of William C. Dailey and Anna Claire Galipeau Dailey. Marion attended St. Columba's High School, Spencer's Business School, and worked for Schenectady Trust Company as assistant to the bank president. During World War II, Marion began what would become a life-long commitment of volunteering, beginning with the U.S.O. and later with the Red Cross, working as a nurse's aide at Saint Claire's Hospital and at Sunnyview Polio Hospital, caring for children. In 1949, Marion married James (Jim) Fulk, also of Schenectady and veteran of WWII. Jim was employed by the General Electric Company as a systems analyst. They soon welcomed a daughter, Kathleen, and the family eventually moved to the Daytona Beach area during the migration of GE employees and their families in the early 1960s in support of NASA's Apollo Program.Marion continued her service as a volunteer at St. Brendan's Catholic School and Church and was eventually hired as church secretary, a position she treasured for 18 years. In addition, she served 24 years as a volunteer with the auxiliary at Ormond Memorial Hospital. Marion made many friends in Florida while maintaining friendships with those in NY. She was active at church and enjoyed golf and bowling. She was a voracious reader and puzzle solver. She liked having friends and neighbors stop in and loved traveling with Jim, especially to Ireland. Marion adored children and was happiest on the days she held her grandsons for the first time. Marion was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim Fulk. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Arrich (Richard), of Ormond Beach and her cherished grandsons Christopher Nazworth of Lakewood Ranch, FL, and Jeffrey Nazworth of West Palm Beach, FL. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 1000 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required for attendance. Interment will be private for the family following Mass. Please consider a donation in Marion's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or to the animal rescue organization of your choice.