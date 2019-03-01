|
Marion Louise Bartley Hassell
09/19/1931 - 02/10/2019
Marion Louise Bartley Hassell, 87, of Palm Coast, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 to meet her Creator and to be rejoined with her husband of 45 years, Courtney Eugene Hassell. Marion was born on September 19, 1931 and raised in Harlem, NY on September 19, 1931, the daughter of Matthew and Florence Bartley. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Master of Arts in Education from Hunter College. Marion is survived by two daughters, Adrienne Hassell Felton (Anthony) and Kimberly "AaMinah" Hassell; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many family members and friends. She retired after over 30 years of teaching with the New York City Public School System and the City University of New York. Marion believed it is important to become actively involved with in the community in order to bring positive changes. Arriving in Palm Coast, 29 years ago, she became involved in many organizations such as the NAACP, the African American Cultural Society, the Afro-American Caribbean Heritage Organization, American Association of University Women, the Northeast Florida Jazz Association, and many others. She served as a Lay Minister for St. Thomas Episcopal Church and was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Education was always first in Marion's life, therefore a memorial scholarship in her name will be established. For anyone who wishes to contribute, contributions may be sent to Adrienne Hassell Felton c/o Marion B. Hassell, P.O. Box 352528, Palm Coast, FL 32135. A Homegoing Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Pkwy Palm Coast, FL. A Celebration of Life Repast to Follow; African American Cultural Society 4422 No. US Highway One, Palm Coast, FL. The family has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home. For a complete obituary and online condolences visit www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
