Marion M. Yarbrough
July 5, 1927 - December 13, 2019
Memorial services for Marion M. Yarbrough, age 92, of Oakwood, Georgia, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Dr. Craig Ward and Rev. Tommy Stowe will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Mr. Yarbrough passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 following a period of declining health. Born in Waycross, Georgia on July 5, 1927, Mr. Yarbrough was the son of the late Marion M. and Blanche L. Delk Yarbrough. Mr. Yarbrough was a 1945 graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School and he was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. Mr. Yarbrough retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company with over 36 years of loyal service. He was a member and past president of the Daytona Beach Telephone Pioneers Association as well as he was a member and past president of Civitan International, Sunrise Chapter in Daytona Beach. Mr. Yarbrough was an avid gardener and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing with the Singing Saints Choir. In addition to his parents, Mr. Yarbrough was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Yarbrough, and brother Orin Yarbrough. Survivors include daughter Elizabeth Lee Ayres of Suwanee, Georgia; son and daughter in law Richard M. "Rick" and Vera Yarbrough of Flowery Branch, Georgia; sister Betty Cole of Ponte Vedra, Florida; sister and brother in law Iris Osteen and Milton Roth of Daytona Beach, Florida; sister in law Ann Yarbrough of Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren Angie Miller (Kris) of Newnan, Georgia, Lisa Allen of Orange Park, Florida, Lori Sargent of Grayson, Georgia and Jeremy Yarbrough (Dianny) of Buford, Georgia; as well as eight great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Homestead Hospice - Hope Foundation, 10888 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. An online guest book is available at www.hillsidememorialchapel.com. Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville, Georgia. (706) 754-6256.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019