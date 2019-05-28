|
|
Marion Watkins
01/25/1933 - 05/26/2019
Marion Watkins passed away on May 26, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City. Born January 25, 1933 in Raleigh, North Carolina to the late Herbert and Lessie (Brown) Durham, Sr., she grew up in Passaic, New Jersey, graduated from Passaic High School, and later received a Certificate in Medical Terminology from Rutgers University. Marion was employed as a medical secretary with Beth Israel Hospital of Passaic for 36 years. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Passaic, NJ, where she served as a trustee. Marion was also a founding member of the Finast Club, a scholarship charity. Upon retirement, she and her husband James moved to North Carolina. In 2013, following the death of her husband James, Marion moved to Florida to spend her senior years with her son. In addition to her husband James, Marion was preceded in death by her youngest son, David Charles Veal Jr.; five brothers, Herbert Jr. Durham, Bernard Durham, Wilbert Durham, Edward Hinton and George Jackson; and two sisters, Charlene Watkins and Shirley Mae Manuel. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Rev. Dr. L. Ronald (Maureen) Durham of Deltona, FL; her brothers, James Baker of Raleigh, NC, Rev. Eugene (Dottie) Durham of Henderson, NC, and Wallace Jackson of California. Funeral services will be held at Lohman's Funeral Home of Deltona on May 31st, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers, her son asks that donations be made to the "First Step Shelter" homeless project, 301 S. Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019