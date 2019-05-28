Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home Deltona
1681 Providence Blvd
Deltona, FL 32725
(386) 860-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Watkins


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion Watkins Obituary
Marion Watkins
01/25/1933 - 05/26/2019
Marion Watkins passed away on May 26, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City. Born January 25, 1933 in Raleigh, North Carolina to the late Herbert and Lessie (Brown) Durham, Sr., she grew up in Passaic, New Jersey, graduated from Passaic High School, and later received a Certificate in Medical Terminology from Rutgers University. Marion was employed as a medical secretary with Beth Israel Hospital of Passaic for 36 years. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Passaic, NJ, where she served as a trustee. Marion was also a founding member of the Finast Club, a scholarship charity. Upon retirement, she and her husband James moved to North Carolina. In 2013, following the death of her husband James, Marion moved to Florida to spend her senior years with her son. In addition to her husband James, Marion was preceded in death by her youngest son, David Charles Veal Jr.; five brothers, Herbert Jr. Durham, Bernard Durham, Wilbert Durham, Edward Hinton and George Jackson; and two sisters, Charlene Watkins and Shirley Mae Manuel. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Rev. Dr. L. Ronald (Maureen) Durham of Deltona, FL; her brothers, James Baker of Raleigh, NC, Rev. Eugene (Dottie) Durham of Henderson, NC, and Wallace Jackson of California. Funeral services will be held at Lohman's Funeral Home of Deltona on May 31st, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers, her son asks that donations be made to the "First Step Shelter" homeless project, 301 S. Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now