Marjorie C O'Brien
03/12/1926 - 12/08/2019
Marjorie C. O'Brien (Needham) 93, a CNA and resident of Deltona, Florida for 40 years, passed peacefully at her home in Lutz, Florida on December 8, 2019. Marjorie is survived but her three daughters Suzan (Kevin) Lane, Sharon O'Brien, and Sandi Oliver. Her four granddaughters Kimberly (Scott) Stuart, Courtney (Michael) Budin, Brittney Oliver (Vince), and Brooke Oliver. Her seven great grandchildren Savanna, Emma, Ethan, Severus, Giovanni, Gregg Jr, and Graciella. She is preceded by her parents, five brothers, Grandson Michael Lane & her beloved Sassy. Marjorie was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 12, 1926 to Ernest and Susie Needham. She was the youngest of six children and the only girl, so her big brothers taught her how to play sports with them and even to play hockey. Marjorie was a devoted mother and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed spending her time at the beach with her grand daughters, she loved light houses, her girls and animals. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jamie's Adult Day Center in Lutz, Florida where she has many friends, who loved her & cared for her just like she would have in her earlier years for them.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019