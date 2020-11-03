1/1
Marjorie I. Cyr
1935 - 2020
Marjorie I. Cyr
Sep. 30, 1935 - Nov. 2, 2020
Marjorie I. Cyr, 85, Edgewater, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Vitas Suites Hospice, Daytona Beach. Marjorie was born in Putnam, CT to Fred and Hazel Goodell Tourtellotte and was a 1953 graduate of Killingly High School in Danielson, CT. She moved to Florida in 1959 and worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Republic Airlines, Orlando, until her retirement before moving to Edgewater in 1984. Marjorie was a member of Elks Ladies B.P.O.E. Lodge #1557, Edgewater and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Survivors include three sisters, Judith Joly and Patricia Bradley, both of Atlanta, GA and Carol Garner of Athol, MA; 2 grandchildren, Lucas Cyr of Pavo, GA and Lisa Cyr of Jonesborough, TN; two great grandchildren, Olivia and Jacob Spray, also of Jonesborough; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Cyr of Edgewater and several nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James A. Cyr; son, James A. Cyr, Jr.; brother, Fred Tourtellotte and two sisters, Ruth Bellisle and Martha Cartier. Memorial service will be 1 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Dudley Edgewater Chapel, 433 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, with a priest from Sacred Heart Catholic Church, officiating. Cremains burial will be next to her husband in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VITAS Hospice, 2381 Mason Ave., Suite 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
