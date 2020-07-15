Marjorie (Marge) Irene Leonard
Sept. 13, 1924 - July 11, 2020
Marjorie (Marge) Irene Leonard, September 13, 1924 - July 11,2020, passed away at the age of 95 after a brief illness. Marge became a resident at Woodland Towers in DeLand, FL in November 2019. Marjorie was born in Syracuse, NY; she was the youngest of 4 children. In 1945 she met and married Arthur H. Leonard, Jr. (deceased) in Ft. Lauderdale, FL; they were married for 56 years. Together they raised 3 children in the Miami area: Arthur H. Leonard, III (Lori), James M. Leonard (deceased) and Sister Patricia Leonard, OP. Besides her 2 children, she is survived by 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a memorial service celebrating Marge's life will be planned for a later date. Please visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com
to view a complete obituary.