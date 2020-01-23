Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eagles
4401 Beville Road
Daytona Beach, FL
Marjorie Lou Lingo


1934 - 2020
Marjorie Lou Lingo Obituary
Marjorie Lou Lingo
Dec. 31, 1934 - Jan. 17, 2020
Marjorie Lou Lingo (85) went to be with her heavenly father on January 17, 2020. Marjorie was born to Betsy and Frank Klimek on December 31, 1934 in Morris Run. PA. Moved to Florida after retiring where she belonged to Epiphany Catholic Church Port Orange. She was loved and will be missed very much by her family and friends. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and crocheting. Marjorie is survived by two daughters; Terry Tobais, New York, Kim Barber, Oklahoma. Brother Frank Klimek, Port Orange, five grand children and 14 great grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter Marsha Doyle, New York and sister Betty Bush of Buffalo, New York. A celebration of life will be held February 8th from 1-4pm at the Eagles, 4401 Beville Road, Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
