Marjorie "Jean" Ogden
6/10/1929 - 8/17/2020
Marjorie "Jean" (Keyes) Ogden, 91, of DeLand, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 17, 2020. She was born in Auburn, NY to Mildred and Earl Keyes. She was a devoted wife, a loving sister, mother, proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her four children: Bob Ogden, Jr. (Betty Jo), Nola Plumly (Don), Terry Gilbert (Tom),
Mary Jo Caroselli (Frank), 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and her sister Donna Williams (Edwin), Shortsville, NY. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Bernadine Huxley, and her husband of 67 years, Robert B. Ogden, Sr. A memorial service of Marjorie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29th at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home, 126 E NY Ave, DeLand.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a favorite charity
in her honor. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com
. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge of arrangements.