Scooter, you left us way too soon and too suddenly. You were great neighbor and a friend! We will miss you. Becky, we are always here for you.
David and Robin Barr
Mark " Scooter" Bakaitis
Oct. 29-1950 - June 10, 2020
Born Oct.29,1950 to Rita Washinski Bakaitis and Albert Bakaitis in Washington, Pa. Graduated from Washington High School in 1968 and briefly attended Drexel Institute of Technology in Philadelphia then attended several Electrical Technical Schools and Specialized Training. He was employed by Washington Stainless Steel Corp. from 1973-2000 as a Master Electrician. In 1975 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Becky" Krager and in 1979 a son, Eric David was born to them. Eric precedes him in death. During his life in Pa. Scooter enjoyed many varied hobbies and interests. He was an avid bow hunter and fisherman, loved all outdoor activities such as boating and camping, coached Little League Baseball and Basketball with his son .Through out his lifetime Scooter enjoyed weight training and the social life that comes in a gym setting. His passionate daily project was an Internet Joke Service that he started after the death of his son to "brighten the world."His wife Becky and he also organized a group called "Friends Helping Friends" at this time.In 1999 he organized the "Guyz Lunch" meeting every Tues. which continues today.Scooter is survived by his beloved wife Becky and their "adopted "children/adults Nicholas/Lindsay O'Brien, Justin/Rachel Sienkiel and Erik/Santella Larson, as well as his brothers Al/Jeanne and Brian and nephew Nathaniel. He was buried in Pa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date .Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.