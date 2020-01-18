|
Mark Barnes
Aug. 8th 1954 - Jan. 16th 2020
Mark Steven Barnes passed away peacefully at home after battling a terminal brain disease on January 16, 2020. Mark was born on August 8, 1954 in Kingsport, TN to Bill and Gay Barnes.
He was a graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School, Class of 1972, and received a B.S. Business degree from the University of Central Florida in 1980. Mark had an illustrious career at Kennedy Space Center as Manager of Orbiter Operations for thirty-five years working for United Space Alliance. Mark was awarded the prestigious Space Flight Awareness Award - one of the highest honors given to a civilian working in the space industry.
Mark met the love of his life, Debbie Bobik, in 1973. They were married for forty-one years. His son Matthew Steven also survives him. Other survivors include his siblings Kim Perry (Keith), Chris, Pamela Simmons (Don) and Robyn (Michael). He is also survived by Dennis and Edna Bobik, his brother and sister in-law. He leaves behind nephews and nieces, Alex and Ashlyn Perry, Angie Tuggle and Denny Bobik plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all. His parents predeceased him.
Mark was happiest spending time with his family, boating on the intracoastal, enjoying fine wines, watching his beloved Colts and Orioles (any sports for that matter!), traveling, attending the TPC, grilling bratwurst by his pool, playing golf, and driving his Corvette. Mark was a loyal friend and retained close and longstanding relationships with those he grew up with. He lived his life to the fullest!
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers remembrances be made to the Southeast Volusia Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020