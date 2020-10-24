Mark L. Van Sloun
4/5/1951 - 10/14/2020
Van Sloun, Mark L. 69, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020, overcome by smoke in a garage fire near his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Mark was born on April 5th, 1951 to parents, Leon and Leonilla (Simon) Van Sloun. He graduated from Edina High School and University of Minnesota. His accomplished professional life was surpassed by his personal life as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed his free time playing golf at Dahlgreen Golf Club in Minnesota and Sugar Mill Country Club in Florida, cruising the lakes in one of his vehicles or grilling to entertain his many friends and family in Minnesota or Florida. He will be remembered fondly for his kind nature, infectious laugh, impeccable fashion style, unassailable loyalty, and overall being a neat guy. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Leon and Leonilla Van Sloun. He is survived by his wife, Janice; brother, John (JoAnne); children: Patrick (Kimberly), Michael (Allison), Kelly, Stephanie, Keith (Tanya); grandchildren: Aiden, Mikayla, Ava, Whitney, Olivia, Carter, Trent, Charlotte, and Warren, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and colleagues. Service will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at the Chapel at the Church of Our Lady of Grace, 5071 Eden Ave, Edina, MN 55436. The service will be live streamed at olgparish.org/mass/mark-van-sloun,
links are also available at olgparish.org
. Memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society
or Sacred Heart Food Bank, 998 Father Donlon Dr., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.