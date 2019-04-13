Home

Mark (Dr. T) Tuberoso DDS


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark (Dr. T) Tuberoso DDS Obituary
Mark Tuberoso, DDS (Dr. T)
01/06/1970 - 04/06/2019
Mark Chung-Ming Sergio Tuberoso, DDS (Dr. T), age 49, passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale. Dr. T was born on January 6, 1970 in London, England. He graduated from Temple University in 1999 and has practiced Dentistry for 20 years. His office here in Daytona is called Creative Smiles by Dr. T. He is survived by his mother and father, Elizabeth-Ann and Alberto Tuberoso of Arizona, and his sister and her husband, Sabrina and Richard Romero of Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 PM Monday April 15, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona, 1423 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
