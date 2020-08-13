1/1
Marlene A. Upp, 85, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 in Belle Isle, Florida. She was born in New Orleans, LA November 28, 1934 to the late Wilmot and Eunice Ackermann. Mrs. Upp lived in the Daytona Beach area since 1965 where she raised her four sons. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Clark James Upp, Sr., her son, Scott Upp, and her sisters Audrey Cox and Noelie Maxwell. Survivors include her sons, Jimmy, Steve and Chris, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with a burial at Palm Cemetery in Winter Park, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
