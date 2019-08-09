|
|
Marlene Epstein
August 5, 2019
Marlene Epstein, age 81, beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many, died August 5, 2019. She courageously battled cancer for 2 years. Marlene was predeceased by parents Jack and Esther Karp and sister Ricki. She is survived by husband Jerry, son Adam, daughter Claudia, brother David, in-law John, cousins, nieces, nephews and granddog Charlie. Marlene was a cub scout den leader, a past Co-President of Temple Israel Sisterhood, Co-President of Daytona Beach Hadassah several times and member of its board. Marlene was the Secretary Treasurer of the Raymonde Shores Association for more than a decade. Thank you to Dr. Weiss, his staff, the staff at Halifax Hospital and Halifax Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Marlene. Thank you to Rabbi Kane for his support. Contributions may be sent to Hadassah, 939 Stone Lake Dr., Ormond Beach 32174 or Congregation B'Nai Torah, 403 N. Nova Rd., Ormond Beach 32174. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 pm on August 21st at Congregation B'Nai Torah. Shiva will be observed at Jerry's home on Thursday and Friday.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18, 2019