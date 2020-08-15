Marlene Vlasic

07/28/1958 - 07/16/2020

Marlene Vlasic, 61, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida after a courageous 4-year battle with esophageal cancer.

Marlene was born on July 28, 1958 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the second daughter of Dolores (Babyok) and the late Eugene Vlasic.

After graduating from Ambridge High School, Marlene moved to Daytona Beach to escape the cold winters of PA. As a single mother raising a young daughter, she put herself through school at the Daytona Beach Community College receiving an Associate Degree as a Coding Specialist. In 1993 she secured a position at Peninsula Medical Center, currently Advent Health, where she was employed until her death.

A lover of music and pop culture, Marlene enjoyed live concerts and fan conventions. Attending several as VIP allowed her to meet and greet a few of her favorites including Guns & Roses, Weird Al Yankovic and the stars of television's X-Files.

Marlene's big dream was to visit Croatia this summer. Sadly, she was unable to do so due to the rapid progression of her cancer.

In addition to her Mother, Marlene is survived by her daughter, Amanda Vlasic; a granddaughter, Chloe Vlasic; one brother, James (Deb) Vlasic, Eden Prairie, MN; two sisters, Rebecca (Paul) Wargo, Ambridge, PA, Rachel (Tom) Micija, Conway, PA; three nephews, Brandon and Bradley Wargo, Jonathan Vlasic; three nieces, Audra Wargo, Katie Vlasic and Annie Micija.

Marlene will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach on Saturday August 22, 2020 11:00 AM.



