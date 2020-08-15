1/1
Marlene Vlasic
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Vlasic
07/28/1958 - 07/16/2020
Marlene Vlasic, 61, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, Florida after a courageous 4-year battle with esophageal cancer.
Marlene was born on July 28, 1958 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. She was the second daughter of Dolores (Babyok) and the late Eugene Vlasic.
After graduating from Ambridge High School, Marlene moved to Daytona Beach to escape the cold winters of PA. As a single mother raising a young daughter, she put herself through school at the Daytona Beach Community College receiving an Associate Degree as a Coding Specialist. In 1993 she secured a position at Peninsula Medical Center, currently Advent Health, where she was employed until her death.
A lover of music and pop culture, Marlene enjoyed live concerts and fan conventions. Attending several as VIP allowed her to meet and greet a few of her favorites including Guns & Roses, Weird Al Yankovic and the stars of television's X-Files.
Marlene's big dream was to visit Croatia this summer. Sadly, she was unable to do so due to the rapid progression of her cancer.
In addition to her Mother, Marlene is survived by her daughter, Amanda Vlasic; a granddaughter, Chloe Vlasic; one brother, James (Deb) Vlasic, Eden Prairie, MN; two sisters, Rebecca (Paul) Wargo, Ambridge, PA, Rachel (Tom) Micija, Conway, PA; three nephews, Brandon and Bradley Wargo, Jonathan Vlasic; three nieces, Audra Wargo, Katie Vlasic and Annie Micija.
Marlene will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Daytona Beach on Saturday August 22, 2020 11:00 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved