Marlin L. Marcum
08/26/1926 - 05/16/2019
Marlin Livingston Marcum (Bud), 92, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Emma, their two sons, Marc (Tina) and James (Sheri), grandchildren, Kenda Marcum, Dane Marcum, Stacey Saxon, great grandchild, Malakai Saxon-Walker, and family friend, Charles Wambulwa, whom he considered his adopted son. Bud was born on August 26, 1926 in Louisa, KY to Marlin and Zelda Marcum. Combat veteran of the Marine Corp during WWII in the South Pacific. Graduate of Marshall University. Coached basketball at the college and high school level for several years and a brief stint as an NFL referee in the 1960s. Retired after 40 years of teaching and administration (Principal), Bud loved to fly fish and hunt and traveled with Mary throughout the West after retirement. He will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bud's name to the . A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Calvary Christian Center, 1687 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 12:00PM until the service time on at Calvary Christian Center, 1687 W Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174. For online condolences go to www.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 18 to May 20, 2019