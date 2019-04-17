Home

10/09/1933 - 04/12/2019
Marly G. Lowry passed away on April 12th, 2019. Marly was born in Baltimore, MD and resided in Pasadena, MD before moving to Deland, FL. Marly is survived by her 4 children, (Thelma Paesch, Charles Taylor, Laura Hawkins, Joyce Nurse), 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Marly was predeceased by her late husband Chase Lowry and 2 children Linda Kolodzjieski and Glenn Taylor. A memorial service for Marly will be held at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Kepler Road Baptist Church 251 N Kepler Rd, DeLand, FL 32724.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019
