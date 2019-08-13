|
|
Marna Etner
May 20, 1945 - August 12, 2019
Marna was born May 20, 1945 in Philadelphia and went to be with our Savior on August 12, 2019 following a long illness. She graduated from Haverford Township High School and attended Muhlenberg College for two years. Marna worked for Travelers Insurance Company, Sears (workers compensation) and United Cerebral Palsy of Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Marna attended Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon, on the mission committee and the Presbyterian Women's Group. She enjoyed reading and stamping and coloring greeting cards that she sent out to those who were ill or shut-ins in the congregation of Christ Presbyterian Church as well as relatives, neighbors and friends. Marna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Morrell Etner of Ormond Beach, sons Matthew Etner of Swannanoa, North Carolina, Virginia and Martin Etner (wife Heather) of Vienna, Virginia and 6 grandchildren: Savva, Jeremiah, Dylan, Lydia, Levi and Kayla Etner. Marna was predeceased by her parents, the Reverend Frederick and Doris Fritsch of Ormond Beach and her two brothers, David Fritsch of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Robert Fritsch and son Mark Etner of Ormond Beach and grandson Joshua Etner of Vienna, Virginia. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32176 for the Columbarium Fund or the Jamaican Christian School for the Deaf fund. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019