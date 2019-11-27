|
Marshall Ernest Hoffman
July 22, 1957 - Nov. 21, 2019
Marshall Ernest Hoffman (62), son of Ernest and Marian Hoffman, was born on July 22, 1957 and passed away at home in Daytona Beach, Florida on November 21, 2019. He grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and graduated from Washington Senior High School. Marshall was a gifted artist and could effortlessly sketch identical portraits of people. He could make portraits and wood carvings come to life. The local university art professors invited Marshall to the college to view his portfolio and were genuinely impressed. But, Marshall was not impressed with going to college. Marshall learned about construction and fine wood-working skills from his father and pursued a career in the construction industry. Marshall enjoyed fishing, live music, and concerts. He had a huge heart and would help anyone who asked. His daily goal was to make at least one person smile and laugh.
Marshall is survived by his brother Loren Hoffman, from Naples, Florida and a host of cousins and friends. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Marian Hoffman, grandparents M/M LaMont Reichelt & M/M William Hoffman, and baby Brittany his niece. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial on Sunday, December 8th at 3:00 pm at Wanda June's, 1126 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, Florida, 32117 (located directly across the street from Sunrise Park) * (Additional parking at Sunrise Park). Memorials in Marshall's name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, Va. 22202. 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383).
