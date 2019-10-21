|
Marshall H. Crews
October 19, 2019
Marshall Herman Crews, 79, of Bunnell, passed from this life on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hospice Care at Stuart F. Meyer in Palm Coast. A native of Lake Placid, Florida, Marshall resided in Flagler County since 1954 coming from Ormond Beach. He was a 1958 graduate of Bunnell High School. Marshall retired from the U.S. Postal Service following 25 years as a postal clerk, mostly at the Ormond Beach Post Office. Previously he had been in farming and had been a meat cutter at Publix. An avid football and Florida Gator Fan, Marshall also enjoyed fishing and gardening. His church affiliation was with Community Baptist Church in Korona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles B. Crews and Ava Hazel Crews, two brothers, Elbert Crews and Donald Crews and a sister, Fawn Stewart. Marshall is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Cody Crews of Bunnell, his children, Mark Crews (Sherri) of Jacksonville, Lisa Harris (Roger) of Bunnell, Charlie Crews (Joanie) of Palm Coast and Denise Karcher of Bunnell, a step-sister, Betty Ann Carr (Vernon) of Cross City, a half-brother, Guy Hand (Wanda) of Ciao, AL, a half-sister, Cindy Blount (Richard) of Clewiston, sisters-in-law, Joann Crews and Pat Crews, both of Okeechobee, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services celebrating Marshall's life will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Refuge Bible Fellowship 2323 N. State St. Unit 63, in Bunnell with Pastor David Vannoy officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at 11:00 A.M. Private interment was at Espanola Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Advent Health Hospice Care at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Marshall's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
