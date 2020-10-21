1/1
Martha Geary
1928 - 2020
Martha Geary
05/20/1928 - 10/18/2020

Martha Geary, 92, of Ormond Beach, Florida entered the Light on October 18, 2020. Martha was born in Providence, Rhode Island and was preceded in death by her parents George and Mary McGill, her brother George, and her husband of sixty years Joseph Geary. Martha is survived by her son James Martin Geary of Ormond Beach; her nephew Jim McGill of Springfield, PA and his children Scott McGill of Pottstown, PA and Steve McGill of Clarksboro, NJ. As a single mother in 1955 she relocated from Rhode Island to Washington D.C. where she worked for the United States Navy Department for thirty years as a liaison officer. Martha married Joe Geary in 1957 and the couple relocated to Ponce Inlet, Fl. in 1988. Martha and Joe were active in the Catholic Church of Epiphany where they ministered the sick and the homeless. They also were very active in supporting people with HIV/AIDS. After Joe's death in 2017, Martha was cared for and resided with her son in Ormond Beach. Martha will be remembered for her sweet and caring nature and her ability to laugh at herself. Always concerned for the underdog, Martha opened her heart to all. She will be especially missed by her high school friend, Janice Butler of Westerly, R.I; Betty Curley of Daytona Beach; Beatrice Allen of Casselberry Fl; and her care givers Bonnie Limato, Roberta Osteen and Allan Reid of Ormond Beach. Martha was also lovingly cared for by Jeff Allen, before his sudden death in 2018. Martha was a great lover of animals; donations can be made to a nonprofit of your choice. No services are currently planned.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

