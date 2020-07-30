1/
Martha "Marty" Goddard
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha "Marty" Goddard
October 30, 1943 - July 28, 2020
Mrs. Martha "Marty" Goddard, of Ormond Beach, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at a Hospice facility in Port Orange. She was born on October 30, 1943 in Peoria, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Goddard; one sister, Shirley Douglas, and two brothers, Richard DeGroot and David DeGroot. Marty was a longtime member of the Eagle and Moose lodges. While living in St. Augustine, she owned and operated the New Life Discount Depot. Cremation will be accorded with inurnment in Craig Memorial Park, St. Augustine. A special thanks goes out to Marty's numerous friends who were there for her during her illness. Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy., St. Augustine, FL is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved