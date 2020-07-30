Martha "Marty" Goddard

October 30, 1943 - July 28, 2020

Mrs. Martha "Marty" Goddard, of Ormond Beach, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at a Hospice facility in Port Orange. She was born on October 30, 1943 in Peoria, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Goddard; one sister, Shirley Douglas, and two brothers, Richard DeGroot and David DeGroot. Marty was a longtime member of the Eagle and Moose lodges. While living in St. Augustine, she owned and operated the New Life Discount Depot. Cremation will be accorded with inurnment in Craig Memorial Park, St. Augustine. A special thanks goes out to Marty's numerous friends who were there for her during her illness. Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy., St. Augustine, FL is in charge of the arrangements.



