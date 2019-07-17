|
|
Martha Jeanette Wright
July 14, 2019
Funeral Service for Martha Jeanette Wright, 97, of Port Orange, who passed away July 14th, will be Noon Saturday, July 20 at the chapel of Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Visitation will be from 11am until Service time at Noon. Martha was born in Daysville, TN, daughter of John and Ada Kindred. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Margie and Pat, grandchildren, Mark and Tammy, five great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 78 years, Glenn, her son and great grandson. The Family kindly asks donations be made to .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019