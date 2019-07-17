Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 673-5373
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jeanette Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jeanette Wright Obituary
Martha Jeanette Wright
July 14, 2019
Funeral Service for Martha Jeanette Wright, 97, of Port Orange, who passed away July 14th, will be Noon Saturday, July 20 at the chapel of Volusia Memorial Funeral Home, 548 N. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Visitation will be from 11am until Service time at Noon. Martha was born in Daysville, TN, daughter of John and Ada Kindred. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Margie and Pat, grandchildren, Mark and Tammy, five great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 78 years, Glenn, her son and great grandson. The Family kindly asks donations be made to .

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now