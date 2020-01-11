Home

Martha Marie Mason


1927 - 2019
Martha Marie Mason Obituary
Martha Marie Mason
May 30, 1927 - Dec. 24, 2019
Martha Marie Mason, 92, of Daytona Beach and formerly of Mattaspan, MA, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Sarah House Assistance Living in Ormond Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris (Bumpy) in 2006. Survivors include her son, Roger (Laura) Sprague of Daytona Beach; step-sons, Jeff (Teresa) of Milford, NH and Ron (Cheryl) of CA; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friends, Connie and Ed Borasky of Daytona Beach. Martha volunteered at her church, Port Orange United Church of Christ at the thrift store, Hospice Center and knitted hats for new born babies at Anna Jaques Hospital in MA. She loved to travel, knit, crochet and the arts and she belonged to Sensational Seniors for that purpose. She was a member of Port Orange United Church of Christ and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona. A Gathering of family and friends will be held an hour prior to the Service. Memorial Donations may be made in her memory to Halifax Health Hospice or to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
