Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
View Map
Martha W. Kiessling


1937 - 2019
Martha W. Kiessling
Sept. 12, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2019
Martha W. Kiessling was born on September 12, 1937 and at the age of 82 she passed away from multiple myeloma cancer. She put up a good fight for three years with the help of Advent Health Hospital in Palm Coast. Martha graduated from Cornell University in New York in 1959 and was a Teacher for many years. Martha met the love of her life at a grade school dance when she was 12 years old and he was 13. They dated in high school and later married. Survivors include her devoted husband, John B. Kiessling; and two sons, Ken and Carl Kiessling all living in Florida. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday November 6, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. The Family will be receiving friends from 12:00pm until the Service begins at 1:00pm also at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
