Marti Thompson
November 20, 2020
Marti Thompson, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully, at home on Friday, November 20th at 8:00 a.m. after a six month battle with cancer. She was a State Certified Professional Roofing Contractor and a Commercial Estimator until her retirement. She was an avid horseman who enjoyed all aspects of horse ownership and showing and all of the friends she made while doing so. She cherished all of her pets, a true animal lover, who spared no expense when her pets were in need. She was a loving and very devoted wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a trusted and caring friend to anyone who became close to her, always putting others before herself. If anyone needed a hand, she was right there standing beside them or helping in any way she could. She was very proud of her home and enjoyed tending to her pastures and horses. Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Everett Thompson of New Smyrna Beach; her Daughter, Christine Jarrell (Shane); her Grandson, Tyler Moore; Sister, Mary Whitt (Owen), all of Ormond Beach and her step children, Clarence Thompson, Dwayne Thompson & Sabrina Greene. And, her dear friends, Bert Eddy, Nancy Durham, Judy Souders, Elli Perry Leveto, Martha Lucas and Harold Harrington, who provided much support to her in her hard times. https://www.meaningfulfunerals.net/adminfindex.cfm/cases/edit
