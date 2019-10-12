|
Martin "Buck" F. Baker
October 4, 2019
Martin "Buck" F. Baker, 95, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on October 4, 2019. Born in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late Lindsay and Jessie Baker. Martin received his bachelor's degree from Clemson University in 1946. He began his career as a Vocational Agricultural Teacher at Waccamaw High School in Ash and initiated a Veteran's Program. Later, he co-owned and operated Baker's Pharmacy in Marietta, SC alongside his late wife, Wilma Phelps Baker. Martin was instrumental in the development of three mobile home parks in Marietta. Martin was a long-time member of Marietta First Baptist Church in SC, and later Palm Coast First Baptist Church. He was also a member in the Lion's Club and the Hejaz Shriner, Ebenezer Lodge 101. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening/landscaping and property development. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Phelps Baker, two sisters, Carrie Batson and Mary Bates, and brother Jack Baker. Surviving are three sisters-in-law: Patricia Baker of Palm Coast, FL, Lois Williams of Bakersville, NC, and Leah Jenkins of Bakersville, NC and 10 loving nieces and nephews, and their families. The visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, South Carolina, Remembrance Mausoleum Chapel, with the service following at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to Palm Coast First Baptist Church, 6050 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, FL 32137, or Marietta First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 337, Marietta, SC 29661. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
