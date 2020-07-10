Martin Joseph "Marty" Danaher
June 11, 1946 - June 21, 2020
Martin Joseph "Marty" Danaher, 74, New Smyrna Beach, passed away peacefully at his home on June 21, 2020 after a three year battle with mesothelioma. Marty was born in Camden, NJ, grew up in Woodlynne, NJ and graduated from Collingswood High School in 1964. His great love of baseball continued with playing for the University of Hartford in Connecticut where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1969. He went on to serve in the U. S. Army reserves for six years. He lived and worked in Atlanta, GA for 20 years before making Florida his home in 2000. His successful career in advertising and marketing included management positions with Liller Neal Advertising Agency, Ogilvy and Mather Public Relations and Morrison Restaurant Group, to name a few. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and was thrilled to attend Super Bowl LII when the Eagles beat the Patriots 41 – 33! Fly Eagles Fly! Marty loved New Smyrna Beach and was very active in the community. He worked tirelessly to make it a better and more beautiful place to live. Eight years ago, Marty was one of the co founders of New Smyrna Beach Citizens for Smart Growth, LLC and he became the face and spokesperson for the organization. He most recently served on the New Smyrna Beach Charter Review Committee. Marty is survived by his daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Danaher (PJ) Doppke, his grandson, Henry Doppke, his longtime love Peggy Gautreaux Rivers and Martha Danaher. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marie and Cornelius "Neil" Danaher and his sister, Eileen Danaher. Memorial Mass will be 11 AM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach followed by a Celebration of Life at the City of New Smyrna Beach Live Oak Cultural Center, 1050 Live Oak Street, New Smyrna Beach. Accommodations for social distancing will be in place at both venues. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sempfer Fi & America's Fund for Our Combat Wounded, Ill and Injured at semperfifund.org
.