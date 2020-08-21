1/1
Martin M. Rotker
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin M. Rotker
June 20, 1928 - August 5, 2020
Martin M. Rotker, 92, of Deltona, passed away on August 5, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1928 in the Bronx, NY to Alex Rotker and Bertha Rotker (Nee Kohl). Martin is survived by his wife of 65-years, Mari Rotker; children, Michael Rotker, Margo Bernath and her husband John Bernath; brother, Kenneth Rotker and his wife Katherine Rotker; sister, Sheila Rotker-Hill and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Rotker; and sister, June Rotker. Martin served in the United States Army as an Army Photographer in WWII and retired in 1985 from Bellevue Hospital in NYC as a Medical photographer. After retirement he taught photography at the Center of Media Arts in NYC. Through the years he also had many pictures published in numerous Medical Journals and books by a variety of publishers. Martin was a member of the American Legion Post 127 in Lake Helen, where he was an Adjutant and bingo caller. Martin was also a member of 88th Infantry Division Association, Inc (Blue Devils). He enjoyed photography, poker, fishing and casinos. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Vitas Hospice & Healthcare at Vistas.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldauff Family Funeral Home and Crematory
1233 Saxon Blvd.
Orange City, FL 32763
386-775-2101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved