Martin M. Rotker
June 20, 1928 - August 5, 2020
Martin M. Rotker, 92, of Deltona, passed away on August 5, 2020. He was born on June 20, 1928 in the Bronx, NY to Alex Rotker and Bertha Rotker (Nee Kohl). Martin is survived by his wife of 65-years, Mari Rotker; children, Michael Rotker, Margo Bernath and her husband John Bernath; brother, Kenneth Rotker and his wife Katherine Rotker; sister, Sheila Rotker-Hill and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Rotker; and sister, June Rotker. Martin served in the United States Army as an Army Photographer in WWII and retired in 1985 from Bellevue Hospital in NYC as a Medical photographer. After retirement he taught photography at the Center of Media Arts in NYC. Through the years he also had many pictures published in numerous Medical Journals and books by a variety of publishers. Martin was a member of the American Legion Post 127 in Lake Helen, where he was an Adjutant and bingo caller. Martin was also a member of 88th Infantry Division Association, Inc (Blue Devils). He enjoyed photography, poker, fishing and casinos. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Vitas Hospice & Healthcare at Vistas.com
.