Martin Ray ParisMay 21, 1933 - April 2, 2020Martin Ray Paris of Port Orange, Florida went home to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020, joining his wife, Barbara L. Paris (January 2019). He is survived by six children: Kurt Paris, Kiki Paris, Derek Paris, Cathy Eubank, Chuck Holt, and Marti Robles. He had 17 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.Memorial service will be held July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Emerson Baptist Church in Emerson, GA. Graveside service immediately following at Emerson Cemetery. Memorials to: Rock Church - Women's Ministry at 1818 Taylor Rd, Port Orange, FL 32128 or at rockdaytona.com