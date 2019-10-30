|
Martin Richard "Dutch 1%er" Ebersbach
06/07/1947 - 10/20/2019
Martin Richard "Dutch 1%er" Ebersbach, 72, passed to his place in Valhalla.
After attending Oak Ridge HS in Orlando, Dutch joined the USMC and became a warrior with the Delta 1/7 Div. Following his service, Dutch worked for & retired from BVCC at Disney. Dutch 1%er was a proud and treasured member of the Outlaws MC for over 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ogle Ebersbach, their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Karla; niece, Kourtney; his Marine brothers and the Outlaw Nation. Viewing: Friday, Nov. 8 at 5 pm at 501 Madison Ave, Daytona Beach-flowers can be sent there. Last Ride: Saturday, Nov. 9 from 501 Madison Ave. to 1423 Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach. Kickstands up at Noon
Life Celebration following the service at 501 Madison Ave, Daytona Beach.
