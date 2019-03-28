Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Marva Harris
11/03/1944 - 03/20/2019
Funeral Services for Ms. Marva Harris, 74, New Smyrna Bch, who passed on March 20, 2019, will be 11 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Apostle Charles Reynolds, Abiding Faith Healing Ministries, Orlando, Florida officiating. Interment will follow in Glencoe-Geiger Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-7 PM, today (Mar 29) at Gainous-Wynn Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Ms. Harris was born on November 3, 1944 in California to the late Clinton Brooks & Ida Stroud. She attended the former Chisholm High School, was a housekeeper for many years and retired from Walmart in 2011. She loved to eat and enjoyed sewing and fishing. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters: Merdice Gibson (Jerry), Mary Ann Barron (Vince); three sons: Jerome Brooks, Steve Brooks (Cheryl), Christopher Evans; a brother: Felton Brooks; two sisters: Patricia Benjamin, Thretha Tarkhan; grandchildren, other family members and sorrowing friends. GAINOUS-WYNN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 386-428-5751. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
