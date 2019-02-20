Home

Marvin Charles Sweeney Obituary
Marvin Charles Sweeney
June 12, 1933 - February 17, 2019
Marvin Charles Sweeney, age 85, of Edgewater, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home.
Born in St. Albans, Vermont to Marvin Reeves and Elizabeth Pendelton Sweeney, Marvin came to the area from Connecticut in 2002.
Marvin was in the building industry and worked as a renovator. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War. Marvin was a member of the American Legion and a member of the VFW, both in Vermont. He enjoyed fishing, boats, motorcycle, hot rods and hunting. Marvin loved dogs.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Gloria; son, Michael James (Chris) Sweeney of Edgewater; 2 daughters, Debra Jean Ward, of Florida and Valorie Theriault (Mark) Goshen, of Connecticut and 8 grandchildren.
Service with military honors will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
