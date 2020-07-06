Marvin Joseph Stall

03/05/1931 - 06/26/2020

Marvin Joseph Stall

March 5, 1931 – June 26, 2020

Marvin Joseph Stall, 89, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 and was buried at New Montefiore Cemetery on Long Island, New York on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Marvin was an only child born into the loving home of Abe and Sadie Stall on March 5, 1931 in Williamsburg, New York. Marvin married Arlene Weisbrot at the age of 21 shortly before he was drafted into the US military to serve honorably in the Korean War for two years. For his service, he received the Korean Service Medal, Merit Unit Commendation, United Nations Service Medal, and National Defense Services Medal. He then completed his college education in Electrical Engineering at the City College of New York in 1956.

After graduation, Marvin had a rewarding career as an electrical engineer. Marvin, Arlene and their two sons resided on Long Island, New York. They were members of Temple Beth El Synagogue and often enjoyed family projects and day trips to local beaches. Arlene predeceased Marvin at the young age of 58.

Marvin later found companionship with Bobbi Domow whom he married on January 2, 1994. The couple lived in Palm Coast, Florida. They traveled extensively and enjoyed spending time with family. Sadly, Bobbi passed away on May 22, 2011.

Marvin had many dear friends including Linda Stone. He is survived by his sons Glenn Stall and Blaike Stall; daughter-in-law Kimberly Jo Stall; stepdaughters Rima Domow Nachshen, Shari Beth Domow Bacsardi; grandchildren and step-grandchildren Adam Stall, Jonah Stall, Sarah Miles, Julie Miles, Heather Nachshen, Shane Nachshen and Lisa Hammond. Services were performed on Tuesday, June 30 by Rabbi Jay Rosenbaum of Temple Israel under the care of Star of David Memorial Chapel of West Babylon, New York.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store