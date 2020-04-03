|
|
Marvin Roy Stokes
Oct. 12, 1937 - March 29, 2020
Marvin was born in Dallas, Texas. A career officer for twenty years in the US Army, retired in 1980. He was a disabled vet due to the Vietnam theater.
Marvin loved his country and our daughter, Melissa, who predeceased him nearly two years ago. He leaves behind his loving wife, Martina Stokes, whom he had met in Berlin, Germany in 1968. As a past president of the local AVA chapter - The Happy Wanderers, he walked in each of the 50 US states and ran in several marathons.
He is so immensely missed.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020