Mary A. Isabella
12/24/1918 - 05/07/2019
Mary A. Isabella, 100, of Daytona Beach, Florida, died on May 7, 2019. She was blessed to have lived a full life since her birth on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1918, Butler, Pennsylvania. She married Joseph C. Isabella on June 3, 1937. In the mid-1960s, they moved permanently to Daytona Beach, where they celebrated 55 years of marriage on June 3, 1992. Alongside her husband, Mary worked as a manager of apartment buildings in Butler and Daytona Beach. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She was a member of Catholic churches in both Pennsylvania and Florida. Surviving are her daughters, Donna Isabella of Daytona Beach, Florida and Nancy Isabella Farmer of Jacksonville, Florida; 8 grandchildren: Linda (Ken) Rowsey, Nancy (Lane) Williams, Eugene L. Heath, Jr., Mary B. Gordon, Brenda (Mike) Wiggins, Lisa (Jeff) Becker, Dawn (Kevin) Fitzgerald, Jon Eric (Cynthia) Farmer; 14 great-grandchildren: Donna (Joe) Sadelfeld, Amanda (Brian Lambert) Story, Joseph Pike, Michael Pike, Richard Bennett, Aaron Williamson, Patrick (Erica) Roeper, Ashley Roeper, Danielle Becker, David Becker, Joseph (Ellie) Fitzgerald, Sydney Paige Fitzgerald, Kara Farmer; and she is blessed by a new generation of great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren! Mary is also survived by her beloved sister, Dolores Valjean Hays of Kittanning, Pennsylvania. Other survivors are dear nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Rose Pell; her beloved husband, Joseph; brothers: Joseph, James, John, Nicholas Jr., and Anthony; sisters: Linda, Teresa, and Rosemary; great-great granddaughter, Zelda. Her family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14th at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach, with an interment service following at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 10 to May 12, 2019