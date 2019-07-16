|
Mary Ann Baracka
March 5, 1941 - July 2, 2019
Mary Ann Baracka, 78, passed away July 2, 2019 in her home in Deland, Florida with her husband by her side. She was born to the late John and Catherine Collins on March 5, 1941 in Erie, Pennsylvania. She graduated from St. Benedict's Academy in 1959, received a BS in Elementary Education from Gwynedd Mercy College in 1972, and a Master's Degree in Special Education from Beaver College in 1980. She married Ronald Baracka on August 19, 1961 in Erie, Pennsylvania and they relocated initially to Ambler, Pennsylvania and then to Deland, Florida. They shared 58 years of amazing adventures together. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Ron, her son, Ronald Baracka Jr. and her daughter, Brenda Baracka Lewis. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Katie Lewis and Jack Lewis. Mary Ann was a brilliant and compassionate teacher who dedicated herself to helping children with special needs. Professionally, she taught in Central Bucks County, Pennsylvania and at DeLand Middle School providing these children with necessary academic and life skills. She was also very active throughout her life educating children in Catholic Christian Doctrine. Beyond the classroom, she found great pleasure working with children participating in the Special Olympics and would have appreciated that donations be made to Special Olympics in her name. Mary Ann poured her entire self into caring for her family and those around her and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Memorial Mass Service will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in DeBary, FL at 10 am on July 25, 2019. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements entrusted to Deltona Memorial Funeral Home.
