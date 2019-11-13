|
|
Mary Ann Clark
12/29/1927 - 11/12/2019
Mary Ann was born on December 29, 1927 in Monessen, PA to Charles A and Beatrice Floro Schue. She graduated from Rostraver High School, Belle Vernon, PA and Carnegie Mellon University with a B.S. degree in Business Studies. She taught business subjects in high schools in Pittsburgh, PA and Cincinnati, OH. After moving to Crystal Lake, IL in 1972, she became a Certified Professional Secretary and worked as an executive secretary at Oak Industries and Sun Electric.
She married Edward G Clark in 1947. She and Ed "retired" to Flagler Beach, FL in 1982. Never one to sit around, Mary Ann was a temporary secretary and substitute teacher in her first year of retirement. She then became active in the community: president of the Flagler Woman's Club, the Council on Aging, the Flagler County Education Foundation, the Flagler County Historical Society and was a founder and twice president of the Flagler County Branch of the American Association of University Women. She ran for office and was a three-term City of Flagler Beach Commissioner from 1987 to 1993. She was also an Executive Board member of the Friends of the Flagler County Public Library, chairman of Flagler Reads Together and was an Elder of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She was active with the Holden House Museum in Bunnell, FL and was a docent on Flagler County Historical Society bus tours. Her life story is part of the Flagler County Oral History project.
She moved to the Fountains in Crystal Lake, IL in August 2019 to be closer to family.
Mary Ann loved to knit and always had a spare baby blanket to gift, was an accomplished duplicate bridge player, an avid reader, loved Italy and travelled there annually for many years. All correspondence and phone calls ended with 'ciao'.
Mary Ann is survived by her two children Thomas (Rena) Clark of Port Angeles, WA and Lynn (Dan) Doherty of Crystal Lake, IL. She had six grandchildren: Scott (Tessa) Clark of Mt Vernon, WA, Ryan Clark of Alexandria, VA, Malissa (Andrew) Jenkins of Renton, WA, Colin Doherty of Chattanooga, TN, Elise (Dan) Pondel of Arlington Heights, IL and Connor Doherty of Crystal Lake, IL. She also had two great grandsons: Alex and Jay Pondel.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed in 1993, son Edward Charles (Chuck) Clark in 1977 and a brother Charles Schue Jr in 2009.
Mary Ann was quite the role model and will be missed. Ciao Mary Ann!
Memorial visitation at Davenport Funeral Home, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm, memorial service at 4 pm. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Palm Coast, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019