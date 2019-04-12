Home

Mary Ann Dubnicek
04/11/2019
Mary Ann Dubnicek, 88, of Ormond Beach, FL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 11, 2019 at Advent Health, Daytona Beach. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15th from 4-7 at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16th at 12:00 pm at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 600 S. Nova Rd.; entombment will follow at Grace Lutheran Church. Mary was the proud owner for 16 years of Mary's Hallmark Card Shop in the Trails Shopping Center; she was also a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
