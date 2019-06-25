|
|
Mary Ann Stout
Oct. 8, 1938 - June 21, 2019
Mary Ann Stout, 80, of Ormond Beach, passed away peacefully at Halifax Health Hospice in Ormond Beach on June 21, 2019. She was born in Palatka and raised to adulthood by her maternal-grandmother, Effie Miner, in Lawtey, Florida. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education at Florida Southern College and a Master's degree in education at the University of Florida. She met her husband-to-be, Larry R. Stout, in Cocoa Beach when she taught at Tropical Elementary and he was an officer in the Air Force. They were married at Fort DeRussy Chapel, Honolulu, Hawaii on June 25, 1969. She retired after 30 years of teaching, and she loved what she did and the kids she taught. She cherished the many friends she met along the way, as well as the members of Larry's family. She will be truly missed by all who loved her. She loved her dog, Molly, and all of her other furry pets that predeceased her. As to her husband, Larry, she was the love of his life and his best friend, and she will be dearly and sorely missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019