Mary Bert McMillian Hobby
Nov. 28, 1943 - Aug. 30, 2019
Mary Bert McMillian Hobby made her Heavenly transition on Friday, August 30th in Cary, NC at the age of 75.
Mary is survived by daughters, Wendy (Michael) Holly and grandson Britton Prewitt of FL, Amy (Scottie) Haney and grandson Trey Whirlow of NC. Sister, Fran (Dave) Werts of NC. Sweet cat, Flower and many other loving family, friends and the Buc Girls. She is preceded in death by parents, Nathaniel Bowles and Myrna McMillian, brothers Nathan and Michael.
Mary was born in Berea, Kentucky, 1943. She moved to FL in 1958. Graduated from Mainland High School in 1961, attended Stetson University on a music scholarship, and graduated from Bethune Cookman College with a degree in Elem. Education, then received a Masters degree from Stetson. Mary moved to Apex, NC in 1986, continued her teaching career and sharing her gift of music and song with local churches. She moved back to FL in 2004 teaching reading and volunteering for Halifax Health Hospice and in her grandson, Britton's classroom. Above all, she was a Joy filled GeeBee!
NC memorial service Sept, 28th at 3:00pm in the Log Cabin, First United Methodist Church, Cary.
FL Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, First Christian Church, Daytona Beach.
In lieu of flowers, our mother would appreciate donations to Alzheimer's, Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease Research, Local Cat Adoption, Donate favorite book to a Literacy Program or Plant some beautiful flowers.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019