Mary "Elaine" Britt
06/06/2019
Mary "Elaine" Britt, 55, of DeLand, FL, transitioned into eternity on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Advent Health DeLand. The Home Going Celebration will be 1pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 710 W. Cincinnati Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. Elder Terry L. Brown, Pastor. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, 1645 W. Euclid Ave., DeLand, FL. Visitation hours 4-7pm and 7-8pm in drive-thru on Friday, June 14, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL. 386-740-1891
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019