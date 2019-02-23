|
|
Mary Catherine Gilman
08/31/1952 - 02/05/2019
Mary C Gilman, 66, of Daytona Beach, passed away on February 5, 2019. Mary was born in Jacksonville, NC and has been a resident of this area for most of her lifetime. She was a health care coordinator prior to retirement. Mary will be remembered for her large heart, kind spirt and generosity. Besides her parents, Mary is predeceased by her sister Linda Blake, and brother Elwood (Nick) Blake. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Wayne; sons, Richard Shawn Savage, and Christopher Daniel Blake; grandchildren, Kyrstin and Carter; siblings, Ramona (Bill) Thomas, Virginia Jones, Charlie (Mary) Blake and Caroline (Gary) Snyder; along with many nieces and nephews. An 8:30am funeral mass will be held February 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Hope, Port Orange.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019