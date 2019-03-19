Home

03/16/2019
Mary Clark passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of AdventHealth Hospice Care. Your kindness to Mary will never be forgotten. She was predeceased by her parents. Deeply mourned and will be sadly missed and always in our hearts. Mary was a great friend of mine; we had great times together and we will always miss you and think of the wonderful times we had. "Rest in peace" my friend. To Lohman Funeral Home, a special thanks for there sensitive professionalism, as it impossible to thank everyone individually, we hope this acknowledgment will be accepted as a token of our deep appreciation. A Visitation will be held from 3-5pm at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast with the Funeral Service being held on Thurs., Mar. 21st at 5::00 PM in the Chapel at Lohman Palm Coast. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
