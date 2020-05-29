Mary Diana Bitler
09/16/1941 - 05/26/2020
Bitler, Mary Diana (Wilson), 78 passed away peacefully, May 26, 2020, surrounded by loving family. Born in Akron, Ohio to Roland and Irene Wilson, Diana spent her childhood on a farm in Medina County, surrounded by animals which she came to love. She graduated from Ohio State University and taught elementary education for 16 years in the Cleveland, Ohio area and while living in Hudson, Ohio belonged to The First Congregational Church where she served as Deacon for four years. She and her husband, George, retired to Florida in 2005 where they became "fern farmers" in the Pierson area before moving to DeLand in 2017. While living in DeLand, belonging to the Garden Club and First United Methodist Church were her "loves" and her life lived in joy was sustained by her cherished friends and loving family. Diana was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Julianne Reese and husband, Skip. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, George and son George E. Bitler, Jr. "Ed" (Ginny); daughter Halle Welch (Andy); grandchildren Kailie and Hayden Bitler; Drew Welch (Rachel) and Sydney Welch; great-grand-daughter, Brooke Welch; and sister-in-law Susan Thompson (Bob). A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of DeLand on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 o'clock AM. In lieu of flowers,, Diana requested memorials be sent to First United Methodist Church of DeLand, 115 East Howry Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.